An illustrated history of the Sac State 'Stingers Up!' hand gesture

A Foresthill home targeted for a search warrant was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Placer County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team set up a perimeter on the mobile home. No evacuations had been made as of 11 a.m.
The San Francisco 49ers introduced the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman at a press conference today, March 20, 2018. Sherman was dressed in a bright red suit as he explained why he likes being with the team.
The Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings Monday night at Golden 1 Center 106-90, but not before Vince Carter made fun of Blake Griffin arguing with the referee for an And-1. Watch the video from the courtside seat of kellie_ee .