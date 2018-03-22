It's raining! Go to the zoo!

During and after a rain storm is an excellent time to visit The Sacramento Zoo. During the summer, crowds of visitors bump elbows for a view of animals trying to beat the heat. When there is rain there are no crowds and the animals are active.
The Sacramento SPCA made an "As Seen On TV"-style commercial for one of their longtime pups looking for a home - Amy - calling her "The Life Sized Dog Pillow." Amy is free to adopt through March 25, 2018.
WARNING: Graphic content. The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in his grandparents' backyard. This footage is from camera 1. The shooting occurs near the 7:40 mark.
The Sacramento Police Department has released helicopter footage of the Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard.
Explosives were found on property where a man is believed to have perished after setting fire to a Foresthill mobile home as Placer County sheriff's detectives sought to serve a search warrant Tuesday.
A Foresthill home targeted for a search warrant was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Placer County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team set up a perimeter on the mobile home. No evacuations had been made as of 11 a.m.