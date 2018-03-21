Spinout collision injures three on Highway 49 in Nevada County

Three people were transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, two with major injuries, after a vehicle spun out, causing a collision on Highway 49 near Lake of the Pines in Nevada County.
The crash was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday north of Streeter Road. Jonathan Cooper, 19, of Grass Valley was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger northbound on Highway 49 in the left lane, when the vehicle began to hydroplane. It started to rotate counterclockwise as it traveled across the center median and into the southbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
Derrick Youngman, 30, of Nevada City was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger in the left southbound lane. He attempted to move to the right to avoid a collision, but the rear of the Dodge struck the front of the Ford, the news release said.
The Ford was pushed to the right and off the roadway,
The Dodge came to rest in the right southbound lane.
Youngman and his passenger, 35-year-old Josh Beasom of Meadow Vista, suffered major injuries, and Cooper suffered minor injuries, according to the news release.
The collision remains under investigation. The CHP said neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.
