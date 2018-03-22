Watch Sacramento police shoot Stephon Clark dead (2-minute edit)

The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of the Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard.
Sacramento Police Department
