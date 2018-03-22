Watch swift water rescue of motorist

Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and Folsom Fire Department help rescue a motorist stranded Thursday morning in swift water on Latrobe Road north of Rancho Murieta.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District
It's raining! Go to the zoo!

Weather

During and after a rain storm is an excellent time to visit The Sacramento Zoo. During the summer, crowds of visitors bump elbows for a view of animals trying to beat the heat. When there is rain there are no crowds and the animals are active.