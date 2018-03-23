Activists block Golden 1 Center entrance to protest Stephon Clark shooting

Activists demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark blocked the entrances to Golden 1 Center and prevented thousands of fans from attending the Kings game.
Ryan Lillis
It's raining! Go to the zoo!

Weather

It's raining! Go to the zoo!

During and after a rain storm is an excellent time to visit The Sacramento Zoo. During the summer, crowds of visitors bump elbows for a view of animals trying to beat the heat. When there is rain there are no crowds and the animals are active.