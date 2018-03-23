Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé expresses sympathy and unity

Sacramento Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé addressed the crowd following Thursday night's game. Some fans were prevented from entering Golden 1 Center by people protesting a police shooting that killed a man.
Sacramento Kings
It's raining! Go to the zoo!

Weather

It's raining! Go to the zoo!

During and after a rain storm is an excellent time to visit The Sacramento Zoo. During the summer, crowds of visitors bump elbows for a view of animals trying to beat the heat. When there is rain there are no crowds and the animals are active.