SeaQuest interactive aquarium coming to Folsom this autumn

A new SeaQuest interactive aquarium is scheduled to open this fall at the Palladio at Broadstone shopping complex in Folsom.
Construction has begun at the site, which will include hands-on, interactive exhibits featuring reptiles, birds, mammals, sharks and stingrays.
The local SeaQuest site will comprise 22,000 square feet.
Themed exhibit areas will include exotic sea life in Caribbean Cove; tropical birds in the Amazon Rainforest; reptiles in the Egyptian Desert; and otters, sharks and eels that can be hand-fed along the Great Wall of China.
The SeaQuest aquariums website lists sites in California, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Colorado.
For more information, see www.visitseaquest.com.
