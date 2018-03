About 200 marchers took to Sacramento's streets again a day after shutting down Interstate 5 and surrounding the Golden 1 Center, preventing most fans from attending the evening Kings game on Thursday.

They started marching at the Tower Bridge. By about 1 p.m., they had reached the west steps of the state Capitol.

"Say his name: Stephon Clark," protesters chanted as they approached the Capitol building. Once there, they held up their cell phones and yelled, "Cell phones don't kill."