Crowd chants 'Say his name' while approaching officers in protest

These stunning documentary images show protesters marching against the shooting of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police made their way from city hall to Interstate 5 to the doors of Golden 1 Center Thursday..
Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell says that Janelle Monroy, wife of cop killer Luis Bracamontes, "has to be held accountable for her won actions" after Monroy's sentencing Friday. She received what amounts to a life sentence.
The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of the Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard.
Sacramento Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé addressed the crowd following Thursday night's game. Some fans were prevented from entering Golden 1 Center by people protesting a police shooting that killed a man.
Demonstrators protesting Sunday's fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, 22, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers prevent several thousand fans from entering Golden 1 Center to attend NBA game