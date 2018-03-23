Heavy rain causes 'bridge failure' in Merced County, CHP says

A section of La Grange Road north of Snelling has been shut down due a collapsed bridge, according to California Highway Patrol.
La Grange Road from Fields Road to State Route 132 will be closed indefinitely because of the bridge failure, CHP reported Friday.
Highway 59 from Reilly Road to Sandy Mush Road is also closed in Merced County, as well as a stretch of Highway 59 near Snelling.
Heavy rains over the past two days have wreaked havoc on Mariposa County, damaging homes, cutting emergency phone lines and closing roads, some of which were completely wiped out by flooding, according to authorities assessing the damage Friday.
