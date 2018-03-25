Two injured in Rancho Cordova house fire

Two people were seriously injured in a house fire in Rancho Cordova Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Crews responded to a fire on the 2200 block of Maxine Way just after 5:30 a.m., officials said, and saw heavy fire pouring out of sides of the house.
Two people were found inside with "significant burn injuries" and transported to a hospital. Five other people were also evacuated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but arson has been ruled out, fire officials said.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
