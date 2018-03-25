Two people shot in North Sacramento

Sacramento Police Department officials are investigating a double shooting in North Sacramento after patrol officers were flagged down by a gunshot victim Saturday night.
Officers heard shots at 10:44 p.m. and later found a victim at Northglen Street and Wilson Avenue, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, a department spokesman.
The victim had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. A second gunshot victim showed up at a different hospital.
Chandler said the department determined that both victims "were related to the incident that officers were hailed to,."
Officers searched the area, including the site of a nearby party in the 2600 block of Northglen Street, Chandler said, trying to figure out where the victims were shot.
The investigation is ongoing and officers ask anyone with information about the shootings to call the Sacramento Police Department’s non-emergency number 916-264-5471.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
