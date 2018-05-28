Police face more questions on 911 response to trapped teen

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Police will try again to answer lingering questions about their failed response to the calls for help from a 16-year-old boy who died in a minivan parked near his school. An initial presentation of their internal investigation May 14, left people including Kyle Plush’s family unsatisfied, and city council told police to return Tuesday, May 29. Ron Plush found his son’s body inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call on April 10. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File) /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)