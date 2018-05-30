Video shows released American detainee Joshua Holt boarding plane in Venezuela

A video posted to Twitter shows Joshua Holt, the Utah man who has been detained in Venezuela for almost two years without a trial, boarding an airplane to the United States after being released from Venezuelan custody on Saturday, May, 25, 2018.
Grupo de Boston Matias J. Ocner
How kids fit into the scene at SacYard Tap House

Beer

How kids fit into the scene at SacYard Tap House

SacYard Tap House is one of many Sacramento beer venues that allows children (and dogs). Establishments that serve alcohol can allow minors if they also sell any sort of food — even just snacks or sandwiches — on site.