How did wolves become dogs?

Scientists aren’t entirely sure how wolves evolved into dogs, but new research into the genetic and social behavior of wolf pups may offer some clues.
New York Times Pierre Taylor
How kids fit into the scene at SacYard Tap House

Beer

How kids fit into the scene at SacYard Tap House

SacYard Tap House is one of many Sacramento beer venues that allows children (and dogs). Establishments that serve alcohol can allow minors if they also sell any sort of food — even just snacks or sandwiches — on site.