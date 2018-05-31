'The world changes': Dianne Feinstein explains her shifting stances

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein talks about changing her position on the death penalty U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein was in Sacramento on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at a roundtable discussion hosted by Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. Paul Kitagaki Jr. ×

SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein was in Sacramento on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at a roundtable discussion hosted by Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. Paul Kitagaki Jr.