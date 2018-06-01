Sacramento police search for an armed suspect in midtown

The Black Child Legacy Campaign worked with Sacramento Area Youth Speaks to present 'poetic service announcements' about the challenges of growing up while black at the Crocker Art Museum Wednesday night, May 30, 2018.
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard George Hill talks about starting the season with the Sacramento Kings to being traded to the team that's meeting the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year.
Davina Mirembe, a 20-month-old toddler, was brought to Sacramento from Uganda to have life-changing heart surgery at Sutter Medical Center. The trip was funded by international Christian aid organization Samaritan's Purse.