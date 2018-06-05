Sacramento City Council: Ashby, Jennings win re-election. Schenirer takes big lead

Two incumbent Sacramento City Council members cruised to re-election on Tuesday night and a third appeared to be headed for another term as well.

Council members Angelique Ashby and Rick Jennings had commanding leads in early returns.

Ashby has represented North Natomas on the City Council since 2010 and had received 72 percent of the vote in the first wave of returns, defeating three challengers.

Jennings had 74 percent of the vote to win a second term representing the Pocket, Greenhaven and Valley Hi neighborhoods.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Meanwhile, in what was expected to be the most competitive City Council race this election, Councilman Jay Schenirer was leading in District 5. Schenirer had 59 percent, while his closest challenger - Oak Park activist Tamika L'Ecluse - had 31 percent.

Councilman Jeff Harris was unopposed to represent the district covering East Sacramento and South Natomas.





Schenirer is seeking a third term representing Oak Park, Curtis Park, Hollywood Park, a portion of South Land Park and other neighborhoods near Fruitridge Road and Sacramento Executive Airport. He faced L'Ecluse, a teacher and education adviser, and doctoral student Joseph Barry.





Schenirer had the support of Mayor Darrell Steinberg, most of his City Council colleagues, the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce and the city police officers union. He outspent opponents by a nearly 4-to-1 margin, according to the most recent campaign finance documents filed with the city of Sacramento.





While outspent by a wide margin, L'Ecluse had the support of some notable political groups and individuals, including the Democratic Party of Sacramento County, California Nurses Association and Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento.

Like Schenirer, Jennings had the support of Steinberg and the city police union and vastly outspent his opponents.

Jennings' chief rival was Tristan Brown, a legislative representative for the California Federation of Teachers union. Brown was endorsed by the Sacramento Democratic party, as well as several well-known labor groups, but had received 20 percent of the vote in the first wave of results.