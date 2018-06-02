Here’s the scene from American River rescue effort following police pursuit

Soraya Rigor, emerging from a long period of homelessness, is close to getting a business degree from Sacramento State. She attended a job fair hosted by groups that serve the homeless at a Salvation Army center in Oak Park on Friday, June 1.
Sacramento firefighters battle a house at the corner of Meeks Way and Alicia Way in North Natomas. on Friday, June 1. The fire spread to a neighbors garage. No injuries were reported, and the cause remain under investigation.
The Black Child Legacy Campaign worked with Sacramento Area Youth Speaks to present 'poetic service announcements' about the challenges of growing up while black at the Crocker Art Museum Wednesday night, May 30, 2018.