El Capitan at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. Scenic views and must sees in anticipation of President Barack Obama's with his family visit this weekend.
Two climbers fall to their deaths off El Capitan in Yosemite National Park

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

June 02, 2018 12:37 PM

Two rock climbers fell to their deaths while scaling El Capitan in Yosemite National Park Saturday morning.

At 8:15 a.m., park rangers received multiple 911 calls reporting an incident at El Capitan. Park rangers and search and rescue personnel responded and found the bodies of the two climbers, who had been attempting to ascend the Freeblast Route, on the southwest side of the sheer granite rockface.

The identity of the climbers is not being released pending family notification. This investigation is ongoing.

The accident came two weeks after another climber died after falling off the cables while hiking Half Dome in the park.

