Police K9s show off their skills in competition

Police K9 teams compete during the Sacramento Police Canine Association's K9 Trial Competition and Public Demonstration at Inderkum High School on June 2, 2018. The free event provides training for the dogs and public education on police K9s.
Soraya Rigor, emerging from a long period of homelessness, is close to getting a business degree from Sacramento State. She attended a job fair hosted by groups that serve the homeless at a Salvation Army center in Oak Park on Friday, June 1.
Sacramento firefighters battle a house at the corner of Meeks Way and Alicia Way in North Natomas. on Friday, June 1. The fire spread to a neighbors garage. No injuries were reported, and the cause remain under investigation.
The Black Child Legacy Campaign worked with Sacramento Area Youth Speaks to present 'poetic service announcements' about the challenges of growing up while black at the Crocker Art Museum Wednesday night, May 30, 2018.