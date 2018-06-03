Firefighters rescue kitten in downtown Sacramento

After receiving calls about a trapped kitten heard meowing near a 9th Street home, Sacramento Fire Department responded and rescued the cat. Nicknamed "Sharkey," he had been wedged between a planter box and wooden wall panels.
The historical Didion house nicknamed for the author Joan Didion, were her family lived, brings out the curious during an open house.
Over 200 people toured the $1.75 million home where author Joan Didion lived.
Police K9 teams compete during the Sacramento Police Canine Association's K9 Trial Competition and Public Demonstration at Inderkum High School on June 2, 2018. The free event provides training for the dogs and public education on police K9s.
Soraya Rigor, emerging from a long period of homelessness, is close to getting a business degree from Sacramento State. She attended a job fair hosted by groups that serve the homeless at a Salvation Army center in Oak Park on Friday, June 1.
Sacramento firefighters battle a house at the corner of Meeks Way and Alicia Way in North Natomas. on Friday, June 1. The fire spread to a neighbors garage. No injuries were reported, and the cause remain under investigation.