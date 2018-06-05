Man steals 10-year-old girl's cell phone, then kicks her in the face
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
After receiving calls about a trapped kitten heard meowing near a 9th Street home, Sacramento Fire Department responded and rescued the cat. Nicknamed "Sharkey," he had been wedged between a planter box and wooden wall panels.
Police K9 teams compete during the Sacramento Police Canine Association's K9 Trial Competition and Public Demonstration at Inderkum High School on June 2, 2018. The free event provides training for the dogs and public education on police K9s.
Soraya Rigor, emerging from a long period of homelessness, is close to getting a business degree from Sacramento State. She attended a job fair hosted by groups that serve the homeless at a Salvation Army center in Oak Park on Friday, June 1.