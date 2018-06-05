Suspect arrested in Rosemont homicide

James Alexander was killed on May 30, 2018 in Sacramento's Rosemont area. On June 5, the Sheriff's Department announced that a suspect has been arrested.
Sacramento Sheriff's Dept.
Firefighters rescue kitten in downtown Sacramento

After receiving calls about a trapped kitten heard meowing near a 9th Street home, Sacramento Fire Department responded and rescued the cat. Nicknamed "Sharkey," he had been wedged between a planter box and wooden wall panels.