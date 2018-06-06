Milo Fitch, candidate for Sheriff hopes for the best

Voters at the McKinley Park library in Sacramento say they had trouble figuring out which polling place to go to on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, under a new voting system approved by California legislators in 2016.
Protesters demanding removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from the rotunda at California's Capitol were arrested Monday, June 4, 2018, authorities say. The protesters were members of the California Poor People's campaign.
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.