Watch this driver cruise around in reverse as if it's nothing

The Ohio Department of Transportation released traffic camera video on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, showing an SUV navigate through morning rush-hour traffic for more than a mile while in reverse. Ohio Department of Transportation David Caraccio

Watch this driver cruise a mile in reverse in heavy traffic

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

June 06, 2018 08:20 AM

The Ohio Department of Transportation released traffic camera video on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, showing an SUV navigating through heavy morning rush-hour traffic for more than a mile in reverse.

The driver did not even crash as he went backward up an onramp to exit the freeway, turned onto another road, cruised across an overpass and through another light, then turned into a shopping center parking lot.

An ODOT spokesperson told WCMH Channel 4 it's unknown why the driver went so far in reverse, saying the vehicle might have had transmission problems.\

Nobody was injured.

