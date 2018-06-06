Watch this driver cruise a mile in reverse in heavy traffic

The Ohio Department of Transportation released traffic camera video on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, showing an SUV navigating through heavy morning rush-hour traffic for more than a mile in reverse.
The driver did not even crash as he went backward up an onramp to exit the freeway, turned onto another road, cruised across an overpass and through another light, then turned into a shopping center parking lot.
An ODOT spokesperson told WCMH Channel 4 it's unknown why the driver went so far in reverse, saying the vehicle might have had transmission problems.\
Nobody was injured.
