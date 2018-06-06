Watch this driver cruise a mile in reverse in heavy traffic

Watch this driver cruise around in reverse as if it's nothing The Ohio Department of Transportation released traffic camera video on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, showing an SUV navigate through morning rush-hour traffic for more than a mile while in reverse. Ohio Department of Transportation David Caraccio ×

SHARE COPY LINK The Ohio Department of Transportation released traffic camera video on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, showing an SUV navigate through morning rush-hour traffic for more than a mile while in reverse. Ohio Department of Transportation David Caraccio