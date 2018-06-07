Gavin Newsom on California: "We are a movement."

Samantha Miller, owner and chief scientist at Santa Rosa-based Pure Analytics, talks about the boom in the marijuana testing industry and the future of education and the job market in the industry in May 2018.
Assembly Democrats are urging Gov. Jerry Brown to extend the state Earned Income Tax Credit to cover undocumented workers. The root bill was co-sponsored by the California Immigrant Policy Center. Gina Da Silva speaks.
A man dragged an AC unit that was on fire out of an apartment, causing other items to catch fire as it was dragged out. The man reentered the apartment, and he along with another female occupant, died in the fire.
Liver specialists say there’s a form of hepatitis that is sneaking up on about 12 percent of the U.S. population, or 25 million Americans. It's called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. NASH Education Program and the 1st International NASH Day.
An 8-foot alligator was found in the residential neighborhood of Hammocks in Ocoee, Florida, at the end of May. After being caught, the gator knocked the Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper out cold and then smacked two policemen in the face.