Here are those two escaped bulls getting into fight on California neighborhood street

An 8-foot alligator was found in the residential neighborhood of Hammocks in Ocoee, Florida, at the end of May. After being caught, the gator knocked the Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper out cold and then smacked two policemen in the face.
Liver specialists say there’s a form of hepatitis that is sneaking up on about 12 percent of the U.S. population, an estimated 25 million Americans, and they want to urge primary-care providers to send patients for testing earlier in the game.
Liver specialists say there’s a form of hepatitis that is sneaking up on about 12 percent of the U.S. population, or 25 million Americans. It's called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. NASH Education Program and the 1st International NASH Day.
4th congressional district Democratic candidate Jessica Morse advanced to the general election on June 5, 2018 to face Republican incumbent Tom McClintock. Here's a look at the final day of her primary campaign in the sprawling district.
El Dorado County Search and Rescue personnel find a missing hiker and her dog near Forni Lake, west of Lake Tahoe, in Desolation Wilderness. The woman from Sacramento and her four-legged companion became lost and spent a long cold night outside.