Cyclist in critical condition after colliding with light rail train in Sacramento

A cyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a Regional Transit light rail train on North 12th Street and Sproule Avenue in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The cyclist, a 23-year-old man, was riding against traffic and failed to stop at the Regional Transit lights warning of an approaching train, Lt. Bryce Heinlein said. He was unresponsive but alive, he added. Regional Transit spokeswoman Wendy Williams said the man was taken to UC Davis Medical Center.
The train operator activated his emergency brake, stopping the train, Heinlein said, and passengers were transported via buses to the next available light rail stop. The 911 call came in at 3:45 p.m.
The road along 12th Street is currently open, but will be closed later this evening so police can take measurements on the other side of the tracks, he said.
The major collisions investigative unit took over at approximately 6:20 p.m., Heinlein said.
This is a developing story, check back with sacbee.com for updates.
