A look at felon-turned-model Jeremy Meeks of Stockton

Jeremy Meeks rose to fame after his booking mugshot went viral. The Stockton man became a fashion model and celebrity after being released from prison. David Caraccio
Jeremy Meeks rose to fame after his booking mugshot went viral. The Stockton man became a fashion model and celebrity after being released from prison. David Caraccio
Jeremy Meeks rose to fame after his booking mugshot went viral. The Stockton man became a fashion model and celebrity after being released from prison. David Caraccio

Latest News

Stockton 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks, girlfriend Chloe Green announce birth of son

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

June 08, 2018 10:15 AM

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks is a father again, welcoming a son into the world with his girlfriend Chloe Green.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, June 7, 2018, with a picture of the little boy’s tiny hands.

The post was captioned: “We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green.

“Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well,” they continued. “We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Jeremy & Chloe.”

Meeks is a convicted felon and current fashion model. He first came to prominence after his arrest in 2014 during a gang sweep called Operation Ceasefire in Stockton. After police posted his mug shot on Facebook, it went viral. Meeks was convicted of federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft, and was released from prison in March 2016. He then began a modeling career.

Jayden is the first child for Topshop heiress Green, 27, according to People magazine.

Meeks shares 8-year-old son Jeremy Jr. with his ex-wife Melissa Meeks, whom he was married to for eight years and separated from in July, according to People.

Meanwhile, Melissa is reportedly hosting a divorce party in Las Vegas. She finalized the divorce from Meeks on Wednesday and will celebrate at the Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club on June 30, according to the New York Post.

  Comments  