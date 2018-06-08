Stockton 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks, girlfriend Chloe Green announce birth of son

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks is a father again, welcoming a son into the world with his girlfriend Chloe Green.
The couple made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, June 7, 2018, with a picture of the little boy’s tiny hands.
The post was captioned: “We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green.
“Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well,” they continued. “We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Jeremy & Chloe.”
Meeks is a convicted felon and current fashion model. He first came to prominence after his arrest in 2014 during a gang sweep called Operation Ceasefire in Stockton. After police posted his mug shot on Facebook, it went viral. Meeks was convicted of federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft, and was released from prison in March 2016. He then began a modeling career.
Jayden is the first child for Topshop heiress Green, 27, according to People magazine.
Meeks shares 8-year-old son Jeremy Jr. with his ex-wife Melissa Meeks, whom he was married to for eight years and separated from in July, according to People.
Meanwhile, Melissa is reportedly hosting a divorce party in Las Vegas. She finalized the divorce from Meeks on Wednesday and will celebrate at the Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club on June 30, according to the New York Post.
