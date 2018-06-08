Repeated Tasers fail to stop Wendy's intruder, this dramatic video shows

Dramatic bystander video shows an agitated man was shot repeatedly by police Taser stun guns inside a South Miami-Dade Wendy's. The stun guns had little effect, although he was ultimately cuffed and arrested.
Video provided to the Miami Herald
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Food & Drink

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."