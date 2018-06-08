Watch Sacramento mom eat 7 burgers at once

Molly Schuyler, the #1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record for the second consecutive year in the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship.
Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."
Roughly 60 people volunteered to step off the roof of a hotel in downtown Sacramento on Friday, June 8, 2018, and rappel 16 stories for the charity Stanford Youth Solutions, a Sacramento organization that provides programs for at-risk youth.
Dramatic bystander video shows an agitated man was shot repeatedly by police Taser stun guns inside a South Miami-Dade Wendy's. The stun guns had little effect, although he was ultimately cuffed and arrested.
Assembly Democrats are urging Gov. Jerry Brown to extend the state Earned Income Tax Credit to cover undocumented workers. The root bill was co-sponsored by the California Immigrant Policy Center. Gina Da Silva speaks.
Samantha Miller, owner and chief scientist at Santa Rosa-based Pure Analytics, talks about the boom in the marijuana testing industry and the future of education and the job market in the industry in May 2018.
The Citrus Heights City Council voted to publicly censure Bret Daniels, a councilman who ran for Sacramento County sheriff, after reports to the city’s police department that he stalked a former girlfriend from high school in 2008 and 2017.
Liver specialists say there’s a form of hepatitis that is sneaking up on about 12 percent of the U.S. population, or 25 million Americans. It's called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. NASH Education Program and the 1st International NASH Day.
