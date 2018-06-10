Bus stop leaning bench

New railing downtown confuses some bus riders, pleases others. It's a bar to lean on when awaiting the bus.
Tony Bizjak
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."