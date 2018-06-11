Protestors march outside dentist office for Chihuahua that died after beating

Marchers stage a protest outside a Sacramento dentist’s office where Chelsea Hall says her Chihuahua, Milo, was killed. A memorial for the dog has been set up nearby.
Lezlie Sterling
Movie stars discuss their comedy 'Tag'

Movie News & Reviews

Movie stars discuss their comedy 'Tag'

Ed Helms, Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress were at Fun Dimension in Wynwood to talk to Miami Herald celebrity reporter Madeleine Marr about their new comedy, "Tag," The movie is about a group of friends who've been playing tag since they were kids.