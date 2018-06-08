Warriors repeat as NBA champs

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
The Cleveland Cavaliers watch late in the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with teammates following Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 and swept the series.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Carlos Osorio, Pool
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Pool Photo via AP
Gregory Shamus
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, second from left, celebrates after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the NBA championship, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Rodney Hood in the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) talks with coach Tyronn Lue during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
Fans react while watching television coverage of the Golden State Warriors playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018.
Josh Edelson
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots over Golden State Warriors' David West during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Pool Photo via AP
Gregory Shamus
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
El jugador de los Warriors de Golden State Stephen Curry celebra en la segunda mitad de su cuarto partido de la final de la NBA contra los Cavaliers de Cleveland, el viernes 8 de junio de 2018 en Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Foto
Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. and Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee go for a rebound during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Carlos Osorio, Pool
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and JaVale McGee celebrate following Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James watches during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and Kevin Durant celebrate during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green defends against Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James argues a call with referee Jason Phillips during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
Fans react while watching the broadcast of the Golden State Warriors playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018.
Josh Edelson
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts to a call during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
El delantero de los Warriors Kevin Durant deja detrás al de los Cavaliers' LeBron James en el Juego 4 de las Finales de la NBA este viernes en Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James questions a call during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo