Parkland students deliver emotional performance at Tony Awards

Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School deliver an emotional performance of "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent" at the Tony Awards. Drama teacher Melody Herzfeld was honored for her heroic actions during the shooting.
CBS/Tony Award Productions
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Food & Drink

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."