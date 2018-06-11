Police officer rescues dog from burning boat in San Rafael Yacht Harbor

Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School deliver an emotional performance of "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent" at the Tony Awards. Drama teacher Melody Herzfeld was honored for her heroic actions during the shooting.
Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."
Roughly 60 people volunteered to step off the roof of a hotel in downtown Sacramento on Friday, June 8, 2018, and rappel 16 stories for the charity Stanford Youth Solutions, a Sacramento organization that provides programs for at-risk youth.
Molly Schuyler, the #1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record for the second consecutive year in the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship.