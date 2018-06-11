Police officer rescues dog from burning boat in San Rafael Yacht Harbor

Officer Travis Ruggles rescues a dog on a burning boat in the San Rafael Yacht Harbor.
San Rafael Police Department
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Food & Drink

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."