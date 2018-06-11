Business owners: 2 weeks left to enter $50,000 contest

Aspiring local business owners have just over two weeks left to apply for the Power Inn Alliance's contest, which will award a prize package worth more than $50,000 to the winner.
Applications for the "Making Your Mark" contest, which is in its second year, are due June 29. The Power Inn Alliance is looking to identify "a rising star in micro-manufacturing to support in making the leap to commercialization," according to a news release. The nonprofit alliance includes businesses surrounded by Folsom Boulevard to the north, Elder Creek Road to the south, South Watt Avenue to the east and just west of Power Inn Road.
This year's winner will receive "assistance with legal services, accounting, marketing, business coaching, advertising, telecommunications, banking, graphic design, financial consulting and real estate assistance," the group's website said.
In 2017, winner Jim Heberling got help from the Power Inn Alliance with his Lifeline Lift Company, which sells a tool that helps empty trash cans into dumpsters without requiring people to exert themselves.
“I can’t say enough about the professional coaching I’ve received ... to help me really evaluate my goals and lay the groundwork for my business to be successful once I’m ready to take the manufacturing to the next level," Heberling said in the news release.
Business owners can apply online at makingyourmarksac.com, and applications are also accepted until 5 p.m. at the Power Inn Alliance office on 7801 Folsom Blvd in Sacramento, the news release said. Finalists will be announced Aug. 1, and the winner will receive the prize in October.
