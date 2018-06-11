Devon Mathis gets emotional on the Assembly floor during cap and trade debate

Debate over Assembly Bill 398 draws an emotional response from Republican Assemblyman Devon Mathis of Visalia.
California Channel California Channel
Movie stars discuss their comedy 'Tag'

Movie News & Reviews

Movie stars discuss their comedy 'Tag'

Ed Helms, Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress were at Fun Dimension in Wynwood to talk to Miami Herald celebrity reporter Madeleine Marr about their new comedy, "Tag," The movie is about a group of friends who've been playing tag since they were kids.