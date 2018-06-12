Redding stabbing suspect on the run, last seen near Parkview Park

Authorities searched Tuesday for a suspect who fled after stabbing a man in Redding, according to the Redding Police Department.
The suspect, who witnesses described as a man in his 30s wearing red shorts but no shirt, stabbed Gary Swinhart, 53, in the abdomen at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Monday. Swinhart reclined medical assistance and left on foot, police said. An argument lead to the incident, according to police.
The suspect headed toward the Sacramento River after fleeing Parkview Park. A California Highway Patrol helicopter and Redding Police Department officers searched the area, the police department said.
Anyone with information can call the Investigations Division of the Redding Police Department, 530-225-4200.
This is a breaking news story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.
