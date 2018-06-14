Officer punched in face, another injured in struggle with Sacramento State Prison inmate

A correctional officer at California State Prison, Sacramento, was injured Wednesday when an inmate punched him in the face, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced.
At noon Wednesday, an officer was overseeing a housing unit area at the Folsom facility when an inmate, Maurice Daniels, walked by and punched him, according to a release.
A struggle ensued, and staff responded to restrain Daniels, using "physical force and a baton," the department said.
Another officer was injured, and both were transported to the hospital for treatment.
The officer who Daniels punched has a "bruised eye, swelling and redness to his face and pain in his shoulder and back," the department said. He is also being evaluated for a broken nose.
The second officer's hand was splinted for a "suspected fracture."
Daniels was given sutures for a laceration to his right eyebrow. He was transferred to California State Prison, Corcoran, according to CDCR inmate locator. He will be placed in the administrative segregation unit, the department said.
Daniels is serving a 14-year sentence for first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
