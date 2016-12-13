Trump won on emotional issues, not weak Democratic message, Pelosi says

0:42 Four fishermen rescued from island near Nimbus Dam Pause

1:36 Activists protest Trump presidency at the Capitol

0:51 Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

0:46 One of four fishermen rescued from American River explains what happened after water flows increased

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

0:17 Fire crews recover wayward boat near confluence of rivers in Sacramento

1:56 Death row inmate Lawrence Bittaker said he's getting afraid of death

2:39 Settlement in flashlight beating case by Sacramento deputy