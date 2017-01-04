DHS secretary: Information of children who immigrated illegally should be protected

0:36 Heavy snow brings out smiles in Tahoe area Pause

0:34 Mayor Darrell Steinberg vows action at homeless warming center

1:12 Wood ducks are counted at Colusa County's Murdock Gun Club by California Waterfowl Association

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

1:59 Kings pick up an 'important' win at Denver

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:12 Storm piles deep layer of new snow at Squaw Valley