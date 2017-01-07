48 die in bombing in Syria near Turkish border

CAIRO - At least 48 people, mostly civilians, were killed in a bomb attack Saturday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz near a border crossing with Turkey, a monitoring group said.
The blast, from a tanker truck loaded with explosives, hit the rebel-held town's Islamic law court. Dozens of other people were hurt, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The dead included 14 rebels and court guards, the observatory said.
Local opposition sources said the courthouse was in a marketplace.
Azaz is controlled by rebel groups, many of which are also involved in an ongoing Turkish-backed campaign against Islamic State in nearby areas of Aleppo province.
The opposition sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said rebels had captured and defused a second explosive-rigged vehicle near another border town in the region.
Islamic courts in rebel-held areas of Syria are often controlled by or are close to locally dominant rebel factions.
There was no claim of responsibility for the bombing.
There have been several previous such attacks in Azaz, some of them were claimed by Islamic State.
