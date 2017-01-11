Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal 'Obamacare'

1:11 Northern California storm: 10 defining images from past few days Pause

4:02 Watch: Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront

0:26 Sacramento River rages during rain storm

0:34 Sacramento River keeps rising

0:45 Cat surrounded by rising water at flooded Discovery Park

4:52 How to ski moguls like a pro with gold medalist Jonny Moseley

2:32 Placer County sheriff announces his retirement

2:57 Sacramento Councilman Allen Warren says he wants homeless camping ban relaxed