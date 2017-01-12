Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare

4:52 How to ski moguls like a pro with gold medalist Jonny Moseley Pause

1:11 Northern California storm: 10 defining images from past few days

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront

0:26 Sacramento River rages during rain storm

0:45 Cat surrounded by rising water at flooded Discovery Park

0:34 Sacramento River keeps rising

2:10 Police officer: 'If you see him, just hit him with a baseball bat a couple times'

1:42 Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has strong concerns about homeless tent city

2:57 Sacramento Councilman Allen Warren says he wants homeless camping ban relaxed