AP-NORC Poll: Americans of all stripes say fix health care

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts Pause

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

1:00 Despondent man on overpass prompts road closure

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

1:10 Sacramento woman explains why she's joining the Women's March on Washington

2:18 FamilyTreeNow.com: Here are some tips on using it.

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:38 Lyft's most visited destinations for Sacramento in 2016

2:31 North Sacramento's MLK March stays in the neighborhood