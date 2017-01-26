AP Explains: What is the EPA, and why is it in the hot seat?

1:01 Sacramento State students react to on-campus lead contamination Pause

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'