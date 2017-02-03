Tracking program helps Alabama sheriff find lost wanderers

Having a family member at risk of wandering away can be stressful for caretakers, but modern technology has helped local law enforcement quickly track down people who have wandered away and got lost.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Pilot Club of Dothan joined forces several years ago to help bring loved ones home by offering Project Lifesaver.
The project was implemented by the Houston County Sheriff's Office in an effort to assist residents who are primary caregivers for individuals suffering from Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia. The service can also benefit families of children affected by Down syndrome, autism, traumatic brain injuries or cognitive impairments.
"We are pleased to have this service available to qualifying residents," said Houston County Sheriff's Lt. Randy Anderson. "This program, I believe, has not only saved lives, but it has also allowed caregivers and family members to have peace of mind. Many participating residents tend to wander away from home and become confused or lost. Project Lifesaver allows for a proactive response by law enforcement when this happens. This not only saves time and manpower, but it also gives caregivers and family members peace of mind and reassurance that all possible resources will be utilized in locating their family member."
According to Anderson, before this program was implemented manpower to search for a missing person would include several deputies on site covering ground, bringing in dogs and notifying all forms of media, not to mention search times that could go into several hours. With the Project Lifesaver, the individual is usually found within 30 minutes of being notified.
"We actually had a female participant of the program go missing in 2016," Anderson said. "She was located in seven minutes, and on her way back home to her family. If this program was not available, the outcome could have been so terribly worse. She was found on Montgomery Highway and the traffic was just zooming by her. It was horrifying. But, thanks to the members of the Pilot Club of Dothan, the outcome was truly amazing."
Participants in the program are given a special wrist or ankle bracelet equipped with a small transmitter which emits a signal that law enforcement officials can track when someone goes missing. The signal coming from the transmitter is picked up by equipment law enforcement has which will inform the officer which direction to turn in order to find the participant.
According to Anderson, the Houston County Sheriff's Office has four deputies trained in the program, as well as some vehicles in the department that are equipped with tracking equipment. Vehicles equipped can track for a mile or more, depending on the vehicle's surroundings.
"The main thing family members and caregivers need to remember is, always call and inform local authorities that the participant is missing," Anderson said. "The system can't be activated unless we know. Another good thing about this program is several law enforcement agencies across the nation have this program available. This allows the family to travel and carry their loved one with them. If the participant wanders off, the information we have in the system will then be transmitted to the closest agency where the family is located, and they can start locating the participant."
The Dothan Pilot Club has held several fundraising events to pay for the equipment and accepts donations to keep the program going.
"This is a very important program for us," said Project Lifesaver Coordinator and Dothan Pilot Club member Nelda Catrett. "We are just pleased to be able to help those who qualify for this program. Having a family member with dementia wander off is a horrifying experience."
